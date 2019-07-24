UNDER the President Muhammad Buhari’s administration, there is no hope and has exposed his hatred for them with their absence in the ministerial list sent for confirmation at the Senate.

The SA Youth & Support Groups to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential Candidate 2019, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas, said in a statement he personally signed and issued on Wednesday, July 24, that Buhari has abandoned the Nigerian youth to the mercy of social and economic decay.

“The future has no patience for leadership that is bereft of a road map for youth educational advancement, real-time economic empowerment and large scale middle level sectoral growth in both rural and urban areas.

“Worse still, the refusal by Buhari to include and involve the youths of Nigeria in the mainstream of his government is a clear indication of wilful hatred for them. He has no plans other than use them for electoral classifications and dump them afterwards,” he said.

He recalled that the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari to the effect that Nigerian youths are lazy elicited angry reactions from eminent citizens and groups across the country.

“During a business conference in London, the United Kingdom, Buhari was quoted to have said that the youths “do nothing” and want everything for “free” in the oil-rich country.

“A lot of them (Nigerian youths) haven’t been to school and they are claiming, you know, that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare, education, free,” he quoted Buhari as saying.

He said that it was unfortunate that the youths didn’t show Buhari that they were not lazy and uneducated by voting against him in 2019.

“He doesn’t love them. It is painful that the president could describe youths in Nigeria that are daily struggling to make a living under a harsh economy as lazy people.

“These same “lazy youths” were hoodwinked into the fake chants of “Sai Baba! Sai Baba!” and falsely led on to believe in the lies embedded in their chosen “Next level” that today has turned into a disheveled and distressing agony in the lives of Nigerians.

“We have never had it so bad. People cannot travel freely between towns and villages because of kidnappings and ritual killings. Boko Haram on the other hand has intensified its ramifications and killing young Nigerian soldiers at will. Yet the youths who make up over 60% of the population are not deemed fit to be elevated into performing administrative roles in government.

“Gen Buhari chose a retinue of recycled old politicians. Many of whom are standing trial in courts for embezzlement of public funds. Where lies the so-called pursuit of integrity and fight against corruption?,” he queried.

According to him, it is on record that the future of Nigerian youths was mortgaged by past leaders like President Buhari, who had everything at their beck and call as youths.

“Can you imagine the youths of today having half of the opportunities available in the 1950s and 1960s!

“We wish to remind Nigerian youths that at age 19, Buhari purportedly left secondary school to join the army. At age 21 (two years in the army), he was commissioned a second lieutenant and appointed Platoon Commander of the Second Infantry Battalion in Abeokuta, Nigeria. Within his 24 years in the army, the president was governor of the defunct North Eastern State, minister of petroleum, chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and head of state. Where can our youths get such opportunities today?

BE

JULY 24, 2019 12:24 GMT

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)