PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday inaugurated the N4.2 billion International Conference Centre in Gombe, Gombe State.

Buhari, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,said he was impressed with the project, adding that it was an “ incredible edifice.”

“It is a very special pleasure indeed to be here to officially commission the International Conference Centre, Gombe.

“ I am personally impressed with the fact that there was a lot of local content contributions to the design.

“A lot of the design work was done by Gombe State architects and engineers, although the contract was delivered by a foreign company,” he said.

Buhari,who also inaugurated a N396 million city gate and a 300 capacity trailer parking bay, commended Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo for the “ excellent idea behind the projects”.

Earlier, Dr Henry Likita, the state’s Commissioner for Housing and Transport, while emphasising that government was not owing any contractor for the projects, said construction of the International Conference Centre, started in 2012.

Likita thanked Mr President for coming to inaugurate the project for the benefit of Gombe State and Nigeria at large

28 May, 2019

