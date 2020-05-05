Buhari mourns former Gov. Nadama

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Zamfara over the death of the former civilian Governor of the old Sokoto State, Dr Garba Nadama.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president said: “I am saddened to learn of the death of Dr. Garba Nadama, a great historian whose PhD thesis is still a source of reference for many students and researchers in the country.”

President Buhari noted that the late Nadama didn’t come into prominence only because of politics, but also because of his scholarly contributions in the country.

“The former Sokoto State Governor, during the second republic, achieved academic distinction in the 70s when only fewer people had a PhD.

“He rose to the pinnacle of academic excellence through sheer hard work and passion for knowledge, and I believe today’s students should aspire to build on the records of great scholars like Garba Nadama,” he said.

While also commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto State and the family of the deceased, President Buhari prayed Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his great deeds with paradise.

Sokoto state government announced the death of the old governor at the age of 82, on Monday, after a brief illness. (NAN)

– May 5, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 8 visits today)