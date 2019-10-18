President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the report of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advisory committee, which was constituted by the president on Dec. 11, 2018, is chaired by a former Military Administrator of Lagos state, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa.

Other members of the committee included the wives of the President and Vice-President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari and Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo as members.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of working toward reducing the level of drug abuse in the country.

Marwa had in January during an official visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Musa Bello, disclosed that over 14 million people in the country were actively abusing drugs. (NAN)

