Buhari reflects on relations with Mauritania, describes it ‘historic’

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday went down memory lane while receiving in farewell audience the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said President Buhari told the outgoing Ambassador, Ba Abdarrahmane, that the affinity between Nigeria and Mauritania under his watch, dated back to when he was a military leader between January 1984 and August, 1985.

“I led Nigeria to stand with your country then, and even now, we still stand with you. The relationship is quite historic,” the president said.

He thanked the Ambassador, who spent almost seven years here, for engendering a good relationship between the two countries, urging Mauritania to always present a united front to the international community.

In his remarks, Abdarrahmane said he enjoyed his tour of duty in Nigeria, and would always remain an ambassador of goodwill.

“I love Nigeria and its people. I am going back with memories of the good relationship I have with the people,” he said. (NAN)

– Jan. 10, 2020 @ 19:29 GMT |

