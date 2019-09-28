PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Siaka Isiah Idoko-Akoh, chairman, Investment and Securities Tribunal.

The directive to sack him was contained in a circular issued by Mahmoud Is a Dutse, permanent secretary Federal

Ministry of Finance.

“I write to convey the approval of Mr. President for your removal from

office as the Chairman of the Investment and Securities Tribunal, IST,

with immediate effect.

Idoko-Akoh was directed to hand over the office of the chairman including all property(ies) of the IST in his

custody to J. I. Udunni, a full-time member of the Tribunal, who

by the same letter from the State House was appointed as acting chairman of the IST.

-Sep 28, 2019 @12:54 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)