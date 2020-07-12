President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former governor of Rivers, Chief Rufus Ada-George, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a congratulatory message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari described the octogenarian as a great mentor to many quality leaders in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The president prayed Almighty God to grant “the Peripelebo 1 of Okrika more years of good health and longevity to see change and transformation in his immediate community and the country he loves so dearly’’.

He commended Ada-George’s dedication to the promotion of peace and conflict resolution in the Niger Delta.

President Buhari also noted that “there is no greater joy for a senior citizen order than he who bequeaths a future filled with hope, peace and prosperity for the children.’’ (NAN)

