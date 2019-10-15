NIGERIA’S President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to approve the payment of N10.069billion as settlement of promissory note to the Kogi State Government.

Nigeria Senate Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request during Tuesday plenary session.

“Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan reads a letter from Mr President requesting for the resolution of the National Assembly on the issuance of N10.069billion for promissory note programme of Kogi State and a Bond issuance to settle inherited debt,” Nigerian Senate tweeted.

Details later.

– Oct 15, 2019 @ 15:20 GMT |

