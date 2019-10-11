PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed immediate suspension of international travels for all cabinet members and heads of the government agencies.

Realnews reports that the directive was issued today following the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly. The directive was given to enable ministers personally lead the process of budget defence at the National Assembly.

“The suspension of such travels will enable Functionaries and Agencies of the Executive Arm to provide the required cooperation with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

“Honourable Ministers who have already secured approval to travel are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr. President after confirming the Schedule of Appearances with the relevant Committees of the National Assembly,” according to a statement signed by Willie Bassye, director, Information,Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and made available to Realnews Friday evening.

The statement also stated that “all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their Schedules of Budget defence.”

