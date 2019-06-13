NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari and President George Weah of Liberia meet behind closed doors on Thursday in Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and Liberian President, George Weah, are meeting in Abuja right now.

Weah arrived for the meeting around 11.30 a.m.

It is unclear, the agenda of the closed-door meeting.

The Liberian president, who is currently facing socio-political challenges at home, had on Wednesday witnessed Nigeria’s Democracy Day event held at the Eagle Square on Wednesday.

