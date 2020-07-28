FOLLOWING the call by many Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over corruption allegations involving some of his appointees, the federal government has said that the President will not resign. The presidency has described the call for Buhari’s resignation as infantile.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, noted that the anti-graft war is not waning and the government will not spare anyone implicated in corrupt practices. He said those thinking the anti-corruption war is dying are engaging in wishful thinking.

“You are all aware, Nigerians have recently been inundated with allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies, including the NDDC, NSITF and the anti-corruption agency, EFCC.

“Many, especially naysayers, have misinterpreted these developments as a sign that the Administration’s fight against corruption is waning. In fact, the main opposition PDP has latched on to the developments to call for the resignation of Mr. President, a call that is nothing but infantile.

“Let me state here and now that the fight against corruption, a cardinal programme of this Administration, is alive and well. President Muhammadu Buhari, the African Union’s Anti-Corruption Champion, who also has an impeccable reputation globally, remains the driver of the fight and no one, not the least the PDP under whose watch Nigeria was looted dry, can taint his image or reverse the gains of the fight. Anyone who disagrees that the anti-corruption fight is alive and well is free to dare us,” he said.

Realnews recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other non-governmental organizations have called on the President to resign over corruption. There have been unprecedented corruption allegations in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, involving the appointees of the Buhari-led administration.

– Jul. 28, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)