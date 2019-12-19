The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Lagos State Chapter, has commended Mr Dele Oshinowo, the Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) for commitment to socio-economic development.

The group made the commendation in a statement signed on Thursday in Lagos by Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga and Mr Jide Bakare, its Coordinator and Publicity Secretary, respectively.

The BYO made the commendation in a tribute to Oshinowo at his 42nd birthday anniversary celebration.

” Hon. Dele Oshinowo has become an epitome of sound and pragmatic leadership with his overall commitment to the socio-economic development of the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

“He has consistently been identified with projects and programmes that have direct positive impacts on the lives of residents of the council area.

“These include constant road rehabilitation, provision of basic educational materials and scholarships to indigent students, empowerment initiatives for entrepreneurs and market men/women, and so on.”

According to the BYO, Oshinowo’s support for the APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is not unnoticed.

It added that the council boss had on several occasions sacrificed his personal convenience to ensure good governance dividends to the common man of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

“We equally use this occasion to reiterate the continued need for more developmental projects in the community.

“This is particularly in the area of building more drains across flashed points in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA that will further reduce flooding during rainy season.

“The need to work with the state water board to ensure constant flow of pipe borne water is also a priority as water scarcity is a constant issue in the LCDA,” it said.

The group described the council chairman as a dynamic and vibrant leader, and prayed God to grant him the grace to continue to deliver dividends of good governance to the people. (NAN)

– Dec. 19, 2019 @ 16:35 GMT

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)