By Anayo Ezugwu

PROCESS and Industrial Development, P&ID, has accused the Nigerian government of getting ever more desperate in its actions. It said the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration to seek information on a crime that never occurred from the party that was never involved with P&ID until years after the alleged events are prima facie evidence that it has no case at all.

P&ID in a statement made available to Realnews said the misguided action, targeted at an investor who has provided assistance to P&ID in enforcing a lawful arbitration award, shows that Nigeria prefers to attempt to intimidate and bully private investors, while peddling bogus fraud allegations than to work toward settling its legal liabilities.

According to the company, Nigeria’s Section 1782 application before the US court is a desperate and absurd maneuver. “P&ID is not troubled by the prospect of the discovery sought by Nigeria in this shotgun-style approach, and P&ID did not oppose Nigeria’s application. There is neither truth nor credible evidence in Nigeria’s allegations against P&ID.

“The Court did not indicate otherwise and merely acknowledged the minimal showing necessary to take discovery in the U.S. under Section 1782. Moreover, despite Nigeria’s submissions to the contrary, the court ordered Nigeria to give P&ID access to any documents they receive and to any depositions they may conduct.

As the court noted, P&ID has an undisputed interest in the subpoenaed information as to applicant states that its investigations and criminal proceedings relate to P&ID, and the requested material relates to P&ID as well. Nigeria has also been ordered to meet and confer with the interested parties as is necessary. Thus, the court rejected Nigeria’s attempt to keep P&ID in the dark about the discovery it seeks,” it said.

P&ID is also accusing Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney general of the federation of sponsoring a campaign to manufacture fraud and bribery evidence against the company. It stated that the campaign is an effort to avoid having to pay them a lawful arbitration award issued by a London tribunal three years ago.

“The results of the EFCC’s sham investigation rely on concocted evidence procured through illegal detentions, blatant violations of human rights and due process and forced confessions. The tactics of Malami are the subject of widespread criticism and censure by the US State Department and members of the US Congress, including US Senator Charles Grassley, who has asked the US Government to consider sanctions against Malami and the head of the EFCC under the Global Magnitsky Act.”

– May 15, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT |

