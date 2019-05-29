THE Peoples Democratic Party has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s resort to blame game and alleged false performance claims in his media interview has further confirmed that the last four years of his administration smacks of failure and incompetence.

The party also indicted the President Buhari for not using his “orchestrated” interview to give account of the trillions allegedly stolen under his watch in the last four years.

The PDP claimed that it was an internationally accepted position that all critical sectors in our country performed abysmally in the last four years, adding that it was unfortunate that instead of accepting responsibility for the failures of his administration, the President was looking for scapegoats where there were none.

“It is for this reason that the PDP presented a presidential candidate and deputy with strong knowledge of the economy and social order in order to rescue our nation from the dire straits into which she had been thrown due to poor leadership in the last four years,” the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement.

The PDP also observed that President Buhari’s attack on the National Assembly and its elected leadership further confirmed his disdain for constitutional democracy, rule of law and the principle of separation of powers as entrenched in our constitution.

“Mr President’s personal attacks on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were totally uncalled for and speak volumes on his disposition to democracy.

“Moreover, President Buhari should end his showboating on the war against corruption. He must admit that he failed because his administration, which swims in ocean of corruption, cannot fight corruption. This is an administration which thrives in concealment; under which over N14tn belonging to Nigerians has been frittered by officials, who have not been investigated or prosecuted.”

The party said the President also failed as a Commander-in-Chief and lamented the escalation of insurgency, bloodletting, kidnapping and other forms of violent acts in various parts of our nation under his administration.

Efforts to get the reaction of the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, proved abortive. Calls placed to his mobile line were not answered. He also did not reply to a text message sent to him. – Punch

May 29, 2019

