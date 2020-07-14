NASARAWA State Government says it will monitor the activities of engineers in the state to guard against building collapse in the area.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule stated this on Tuesday in Lafia while inaugurating the State Technical Committee and Expatriate Monitoring Committee on Engineering Regulations and Monitoring (ERM).

Sule said the occasion was apt considering the policy direction of his administration because engineering was the fulcrum for all meaningful development.

He said in view of the emerging challenges of building collapse in the country, with its attendant effects on human lives and property, it became imperative for the government to evolve strategies to address the phenomenon.

“We constituted these Committees to guard against the unfortunate situation of building collapse.

“No Engineer will be allowed to supervise any project in the state except duly registered by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and possesses an appropriate practicing license,” he said.

The governor urged the committees to come up with stringent regulations that would guide the ethics and practices of the profession, as well as adherence to project specifications.

He said members of the committees were selected based on their records of experience, commitment, dedication, hard work, professionalism, patriotism, and pedigrees.

He gave the terms of reference of the committees as to locate, document organisations and personnel, and report to the Registrar, verify and monitor the professional competence of Works Approval Act as COREN watchdogs on upholding engineering codes of practice in public works.

Others are; prohibit default and ensure that all works are in accordance with engineering design and specification by Registered Engineers, among others.

Sule commended the Engineering Regulations Monitoring (ERM) for the choice of the state as a pioneer state to inaugurate the programme.

He assured them of the State Government’s continued support in providing a conducive environment to enable the Engineering profession to achieve its noble objectives of entrenching standards for quality delivery of projects.

Earlier, President of COREN, Engineer Ali Rabiu, said the committee which was first introduced in 1977, was to ensure that all their activities followed laid down guidelines.

Rabiu charged all engineering firms in the country to obtain a practising license so as to be able to function without any harassment.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both the 13-member Technical committee and the three-member Expatriate Monitoring Committee are chaired by Engineer Adamu Ode. (NAN)

– Jul. 14, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

