ADAMU Julius, Speaker, Bwari Area Legislative Council in FCT, has appealed to the Federal Government to provide social amenities at the resettlement estate in Sherepe community.

Julius made the appeal during a visit to the community by a team from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), and some members of the area council management on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the resettlement area, located at Sherepe, was designed by the FCT administration to accommodate some natives of the FCT who had been relocated.

“The estate lacks basic social amenities while the structures are too little to accommodate a family of more than five members.

“Government needs to consider assisting persons in the resettlement estate. There is no access road and, as you can see, there is no water and electricity.

“There is also the need for a clinic to attend to the health needs of the people,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Mr Umar Jibrin, had told newsmen that the purpose of the visit was to check the level of compliance by the contractors on some work in progress in the estate.

According to him, the FCT Minster, Mr Mohammed Bello, has directed that the people must be quickly relocated from the metropolis to the resettlement area.

“Actually, work on this site has been ongoing before now, but it got to a frenzy in the last two weeks because of the directive.

“The communities to relocate were initially seven, but that has increased to nine and the first one to move will be Jabi-Yakubu. It is for this reason that we are checking the level of preparedness so far.

“So far, progress made on the access road is slow, for the water supply, only two boreholes have been drilled for now. More work must be done within the next one week.

“Our team is already working on supply of electricity and will either tap from Bwari town or Mpape which is also close by,” Jibrin said.

The Executive Secretary also said that the contractors on site had been cautioned and given the opportunity to improve on their work rate or face the consequences.

He said that where the contractors failed to adhere to directives and their services considered not satisfactory enough, more capable hands would be invited to replace them.

Jibrin also said that quit notices had been given to the illegal occupants on the site to leave immediately, adding that the order would be followed to the later.

Also speaking, Mr Anthony Odigie, Managing Director, Department of Public Building, FCDA, explained that the project, which started since 2005, was designed to construct 2,276 houses.

He, however, said that only 1,400 were constructed by 2009 while others were at their various stages of completion, before the challenge of payment to contractors stalled the progress.

According to him, some of the contractors left the site then and some of the houses were vandalised, while those that were already completed began to deteriorate.

“However, in 2017, there was a move to rehabilitate the completed ones, so contracts were awarded to complete the work so that the communities involved can quickly be relocated,” he said.

– Sept. 14, 2019 @ 10:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 5 visits today)