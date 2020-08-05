THE National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday, inspected election materials to be used for Saturday’s by-election in Nasarawa Central State Constituency.

Yakubu, speaking at INEC Nasarawa Local Government Area Office of the state before the inspection, said the commission’s visit was to inspect election materials and check the level of preparations for the election.

“This is the first election we are holding since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. We thought we should come to check the level of preparations and I am happy we are joined by the Liaison Officer of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“The lessons that will be learnt from this election will help us in Edo, Ondo governorship elections and so many by-elections to be conducted by INEC.

“As far as the headquarters is concerned, everything that the INEC office in Nasarawa requires for the election has been provided. So, we want to see how ready they are to deploy for Saturday’s election,” Yakubu said.

He added that the visit was also for the commission to meet with traditional rulers in the constituency as well as relevant stakeholders in the election including security agencies.

“This is an extraordinary election, so we are visiting the palace of Emir of Nasarawa to ask for their support,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yakubu, accompanied by INEC National Commissioners, inspected the non-sensitive materials already arranged according to their Wards, for the election.

Some of the nonsensitive materials included, Voters’ Register, voting cubicles, ballot boxes, bottles of hand sanitisers, generator sets, facemasks, and jackets for electoral and presiding officers, stamp and other voting materials.

The election is expected to take place in seven wards, 44 polling units, and other voting points, with 71,919 registered voters and 673 staff required to conduct the by-election.

INEC fixed Aug. 8 for the election following the death of Mr. Suleiman Adamu, member representing Nasarawa Central at the state House of Assembly on April 30.

Two political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nominated candidates for the bye-election. (NAN)

– Aug. 5, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT |

