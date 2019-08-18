DIPO Olorunrinu, a former PDP lawmaker in the 8th Lagos State House of Assembly on Sunday commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for nominating many youths and women as cabinet members.

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I in the Assembly and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) barely a month to the end of the Assembly, also applauded the Lagos Assembly for thorough screening.

He spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos following Friday’s completion of the screening of Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet nominees by the 16-man ad hoc committee of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The former lawmaker commended the lawmakers for not treating any nominee as a sacred cow, saying such open screening showed that the Assembly was not interested in politics but service to people.

According to him, the thorough screening exercise carried out by the House Committee, not sparing any nominee, had shown that the legislators wanted only the best to serve the people.

“The nominees screened by House are actually those who have what it takes to bring about the dream of a greater Lagos.

“I must commend the process of screening which also allows media coverage and devoid of treating any nominee as `untouchable’; not even the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Joe Igbokwe.

“I think we should commend the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, for allowing this in the interest of the people of the state.

“Most of these nominees also have good and excellent academic records, experiences and political background to impact the state.

“The calibre of people on the list are not push-overs and the way they were scrutinised by the House was the way forward for the state,’’ he said.

Olorunrinu, who noted that as a former member of the House, he had the opportunity to witness briefly screening of some nominees, said that they would impact the state positively.

He said that the technocrats among the nominees had done well in their respective fields of endeavours and were capable of taking the state to the next level.

The former lawmaker commended the governor for remembering Amuwo-Odofin Local Government in the cabinet nominees.

Olorunrinu urged the nominees, especially the youth not to disappoint the governor who had chosen them and the ordinary citizens.

Assessing the leadership style of Obasa during the 8th Assembly, Olorunrinu described Obasa as a liberal man who always protected the interest of the people.

NAN

– Aug. 18, 2019 @ 15:42 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)