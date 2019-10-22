CAFE builds 28 houses for widows

THE Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, CAFÉ, has so far built not less than 28 bungalows for widows in rural communities in the state.

The Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano, said this at Umuru village, Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA), while handing over keys of a 3-bedroom bungalow to Regina Maduka.

“My philanthropic gesture gives me joy when I put smiles on the faces of the less privileged,’’ she said.

She expressed joy over the impact of her Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, CAFE in touching lives of vulnerable women in the state.

The House Member representing Idemili South LGA, Chucks Ezeunne, said the structure built by Obiano would serve as a reference point to her legacies.

According to him, she has done a lot in alleviating the suffering of poor widows.

Amaka Maduka, daughter in-law of the beneficiary, who could not hold back her tears, thanked governor’s wife for her kind gesture.

The bungalow handed over by Mrs Obiano was built through assistance by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

It has a water borehole, generator and other household utilities.

The beneficiary, Mrs. Maduka, who lived in a dilapidated house lost her husband in the late 70’s after she gave birth to her son, who is her only child to date.

