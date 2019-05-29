REVEREND Supo Ayokunle, the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make Nigeria a glorious nation that its citizens would want to live in his second term.

Speaking at a meeting with the Christian Press Association of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday, Ayokunle noted that the President should make a deliberate effort to make life easy for the people.

He said that the Federal Government needed to provide employment for the youths in order to curb kidnapping and other violent acts.

“Since INEC declared the President winner in the last election and as he is coming back to be the President of the country, we want him to do things 100 times better than what he has done in his first tenure.

“We want him to make a deliberate effort to reduce unemployment because if he does not reduce unemployment, kidnapping and other violent activities will not cease because an idle person is a ready instrument for Satan to use. If he improves on the issue of employment and the youths, bubbling with strength, get a tangible engagement they will forsake violence.

“The president must pay attention to the issue of social welfare in the country and improve greatly on infrastructures. Roads must be repaired so that miscreant staying at the bad portion of the roads to kidnap people and rob would stop,” he said. – Punch

