CAN to Buhari, make Nigeria great again

THE President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Adekunle, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to strive harder in his second term to make the country greater than it was.

The CAN President made the appeal during a media chat with Christian Press Association of Nigeria (CPAN), in Lagos, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other CAN executives present at the event included the CAN Chairman of Ondo-State, Rev. John Oladapo and Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, CAN Chairman of Ekiti State.

Another person that attended the event was CAN Chairman, Lagos-State, Apostle Alexander Banogbola.

According to the CAN President, Buhari must do 100 times more in the second term by deliberate effort.

“He must eradicate the ills confronting the country and make the country glorious to the extent that no one thinks of leaving the country again,” he said.

According to His Eminence, “May 29 is set aside as “Democracy Day” and it is characterised by swearing -in of the President, Governors and members of House of Assembly that will lead the country for four years.

“We appeal to Buhari to do 100 times better than he did in his first term and he can only achieve this only by putting Nigerians with best brains in his cabinet.

“We believe that Buhari is a honest man, however, he must make deliberate attempt to reduce unemployment as well as make kidnapping and other vices end.

“If citizens are gainfully engaged, there will be no chance for violence.

“We have already told the President to pay more attention to social welfare, the infrastructure must be improved on to attract direct foreign investment,” the CAN President said.

He further urged Buhari to investigate the source of finance for ammunition used by insurgents, as it was capable of giving permanent solution to insurgency.

The President of CPAN, Deacon Bola Adewara, in his opening address condemned the way splinter group represent Christians in different locations in the country.

He decried that such splints create multiple authorities in the religion.

“There is no synergy between our leaders and the people, we call on CAN to build a strong rapport with the church’’.

Adewara, who is the publisher of E-LIFE Magazine, commended CAN for its ability to confront some issues headlong with the country’s leaders. (NAN)

– May 28, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)