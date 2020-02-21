CHRISTIANS all over Nigeria are to remember all its members killed by Boko Haram and killer herdsmen on January 21 of every year.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, announced the date as the national day of prayer for persecuted Christians in honour of late Reverend Lawan Andimi, its beheaded chairman in Michika Local Government of Adamawa State, and other victims of terror and herdsmen attacks.

Andimi was killed on January 21, by Boko Haram terrorists after he was kidnapped and because he refused to renounce his Christian faith for Islam.

Reverend Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, who said the resolution became imperative to honour Christians who have been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists, killer herdsmen and bandits nationwide, urged the body of Christ, especially denominational leaders to reflect the date in their annual calendar of activities.

He stated this in a statement issued on his behalf by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, special assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN president and made available to the media.

According to the statement, “The decision was taken on Friday at its just-concluded meeting of the National Executive Committee held at its national secretariat in Abuja, where they also confirmed Barrister Joseph Daramola as the substantive general secretary and Elder Biodun Sanyaolu as the assistant general secretary of CAN. Daramola has been the acting general secretary of the association since Reverend Musa Asake, immediate past general secretary, died after a brief illness.

Realnews reports that the meeting also confirmed Pastor Okusanya Samuel Oludare as national treasurer; Reverend Gideon Shagba, director, Ecumenism and Inter-Faith; Comfort O. Chigbue, director, Legal and Public Affairs; Rt. Rev Stephen Adegbite, director, National Issues and Social Welfare; Pastor Omonuwa Ogiemudia, director, Education, Youth and Women Development and Bishop RBC Nwankwo, Planning, Research, and Strategy.

