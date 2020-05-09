Gboyega Oguntuase, the outgoing Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti, says the constitution of a caretaker committee for the party in the state will not solve its crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP National Working Committee on Friday announced the composition of a caretaker committee in Ekiti, ending the tenure of the Oguntuase-led executive.

Oguntuase, however, told newsmen on Saturday in Ado Ekiti that the dissolution of his executive by the national body would not end the current crisis in the party.

He said the national secretariat of the party acted in order since the tenure of his executive would end on Sunday.

Oguntuase also said such action had not removed the fact that the party in the state was still enmeshed in unresolved crisis.

He further clarified that his executive was not sacked as being misconstrued in some quarters.

“We were neither dissolved nor sacked. Our tenure expires on May 10 and there must not be room for a vacuum.

” It was done for the state and local government structures.

” The caretaker committee will cease to exist as soon as validly recognised congresses are conducted at those levels,” he said.

Oguntuase said the crisis was due to the parallel ward congresses which introduced factions into the PDP in the state, adding that only the court could resolve it.

” We are confident that the court will look at the two parallel ward congresses and adopt the one that was conducted in substantial compliance with the party’s constitution and provisions of the Electoral Act,” he said

NAN reports that the seven-man caretaker committee would be headed by a former Senate Deputy Chief Whip who represented Oyo North, Hosea Agboola. (NAN)

– May 9, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

