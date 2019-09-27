A Catholic Cleric, Rev. Fr. Bona Umeogu, has called on Igbo people predominantly living in South-East, Nigeria, to sustain their rich Kolanut tradition.

Umeogu said the Kolanut tradition which affords the Igbos the opportunity to offer fervent prayers to God at every gathering is one tradition that should be sustained.

Umeogu spoke while delivering the 50th Inaugural Lecture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka on Friday.

The theme of the lecture is “Kolanut in Igbo Metaphysics: A Phenomenalystical Research Into Its Symbolic Universe”.

The clergyman expressed dismay over the gradual decline in the respect accorded Kolanut among the people of the south-eastern Nigeria in recent times.

He described Kolanuts as one of the core values of Igbo people, which engender love and peace among brothers.

Umeogu said that Kolanuts is a sacred fruit and that God listens to prayers made during its presentation and breaking.

“Some of the reverences being accorded to Kolanut are no longer being observed due to lack of knowledge and we must wake up as a people to check this trend,” he said.

Umeogu, a professor of Philosophy in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, said the choice of his topic was informed by the significant roles Kolanuts played in the unity of Igbos as well religious groups and politicians.

“Kolanut has the capacity of uniting not only the three major tribes of the nation, but Christians of different sects as well as traditionalists and politicians,” he added.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, commended the lecturer for doing justice to the topic, which he described as unique. (NAN)

Sept. 27, 2019 @ 15:25 GMT

