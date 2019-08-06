THE Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged Enugu State Government and House of Assembly to domesticate National Disability Act to better empower the People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs).

The CCD Senior Programme Officer, Mr Kola Ogunbiyi, made the call while speaking with newsmen at a one-day Stakeholders Forum on Corruption and the Nigeria Disability Act held in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ogunbiyi said that the National Disability Acts domestication would ensure that PLWDs were given adequate representation and attention in the state.

He noted that CCD in conjunction with the Joint National Association of People with Disabilities (JONAPWD) in the state would drive a strong advocacy for the domestication of the Act.

“We have started making contacts and we believe that very soon, we will roll out advocacy visits and lobby to every door-step needed to make the domestication of the Act (law) possible in the state.

““I must also note that PLWDs in the state must wake-up since the domestication is necessary.

But it will not come on a platter of gold; there is the need to push and engage in serious lobbying,’’he said.

Ogunbiyi noted that about seven states had started doing something concerning the domestication of the National Disability Act.

He said that they needed to consult and follow suit with the provisions of the National Disability Act to get it right.

“”We thank God, the National Disability Act was signed into law on Jan 27, which stands as a reference to be copied by various states in the country,’’he noted.

Mr Augustine Onyeachonam, Secretary-General of JONAPWD, Enugu State Chapter, noted that the chapter would consult widely and work with relevant stakeholders to make the domestication possible in the state.

Onyeachonam noted that the group knew that getting the domestication in the state might be a herculean task “but “we are resolute and committed to getting it done.’’

He, however, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the bill into an Act.

The secretary-general said, “Before now, some people thought that any good done to the PLWDs was a charity to them, but the National Disability Act had come to change that.

“”With the National Disability Act; the PLWDs have some rights and privileges meant to improve their lives and wellbeing.’’

One of the PLWDs, Mr Gideon Eze, noted that he was passionate to see domestication of the National Disability Act in the state so that PLWDs “can hold and prosecute any public officer that disobeys the law”.

The forum, which was organised by the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), was attended by no fewer than 60 PLWDs.

