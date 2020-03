AS a result of the raging COVID-19 worldwide and having reviewed the situation here in Nigeria, the Board and Management of CFJ has decided to postpone the lecture scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 26, 2020, until further notice.

All inconveniences are deeply regretted.

A new date will be announced later, a press release issued by Ray Echebiri, chief executive officer, Centre for Financial Journalism said.

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)