THE South East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA) has advocated greater synergy among the South-East governors to develop the seaports and enhance the economy of the zone.

Mr John Udeagbala, former President of SECCIMA, made the call at the investiture of Mr Humphrey Ngonadi as the new President of the chamber in Nnewi, Anambra.

Udeagbala said that the development of seaports would not only boost the economy of the area but would attract foreign investors.

“The ports in the region, if developed, would be utilised to import and export goods at affordable rates, rather than going through the stress of Lagos seaport,” he said.

Udeagbala further urged the Federal Government to create an enabling environment to promote business growth and economic development across the country.

“We appeal to the federal government to provide Independent Power Project to power the business clusters in the region as it has done in Ariaria Market in Aba.

“We want similar gesture to be extended to other main markets and business clusters in other states of the region.

“We also appeal to the federal government to ensure that South-East benefited from the on-going rail projects from Port Harcourt to the Northern region.

“And we also urge the federal government to develop the Enugu International Trade Fair Complex like it did in Lagos and Kaduna, ” he said.

Udeagbala congratulated Ngonadi on his election as the new president of the chamber and advised him to work with the southeast governors to fashion out viable economic policies that would accelerate development in the region.

He also urged the new leadership of the chamber to be the voice of the business community in the region.

Responding, Ngonadi promised to sustain the good legacies of the association by bringing the city chambers in the zone together to establish a stronger organised private sector.

He promised to work with NACCIMA, other bilateral chambers of commerce in the country and global business associations for the advancement of the activities of the chamber.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ngonadi is the third president of the association.

NAN

– Feb 20, 2020 @ 08:25 GMT |

