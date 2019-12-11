ABEL Bala, a member of the Nasarawa House of Assembly, has cautioned Nigerians to shun rumour-mongering that could disrupt the peace and unity of the country.

Bala, who made the call while interacting with newsmen in Lafia, said rumour-mongering could also disrupt the smooth celebration of the Yuletide.

According to him, spreading rumours at the critical period is capable of creating tension among people.

He said rumour-mongering was a factor fuelling crisis in some parts of the country, adding that it was inimical to socio-economic development.

“I deem it necessary to address the media due to ongoing rumour that Mada Station community of my constituency will be attacked during this festivity.

“Because of the rumour, some people are leaving the town, thereby creating fear for others.

“But when I visited the community, I discovered that the rumour is baseless, not true.

“It is in view of this that I am calling on the people of my constituency to live in peace, remain calm and be law-abiding for development to thrive,’’ he said.

The lawmaker, representing Nasarawa Egon Constituency, restated his commitment to continue initiating good programmes that would promote peace in the area.

Bala urged the people to live peacefully with one another during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He also said that he met with the security agencies in the state to forestall any break down of law and order in the constituency during and after the festivities.

“I met with the security agencies and they are working tirelessly to ensure that there is peace during and after these festivities in my constituency.’’

The lawmaker assured of his determination to change the lives of his people positively by initiating projects and policies that would impact their lives.

Besides, he called on the constituents to give him and leaders at all levels their maximum support and cooperation to succeed. (NAN)

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 12:25 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 3 visits today)