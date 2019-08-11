Nurudeen Abdul-Kadiri, the Chief Imam of Alhaja Sideeqat Ahmad Megida Central Mosque, Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen synergy among security agencies to combat insecurity more effectively.

Abdul-Kadiri made the appeal after slaughtering the Salah ram at the Eid-el Kabir prayer ground within the premises of the mosque in Ikorodu.

According to him, there should be strong synergy among all security apparatuses such as army, navy, airforce, police and State Security Service Service.

“They need to join forces to combat insecurity in the country.

He also called on Nigerians to cooperate with the government in its efforts to improve security.

“God says he will not change the situation of any nation until the people have a positive attitudinal change because, if government is committed on its part and the citizens are not doing the right things, there will not be much progress.

“Nigerians should have faith that 2020 will be a tremendous year for all, but we all need to pray for our leaders and for greater future,” he said.

The cleric said that Eid-el Kabir had three significances – piety, faith and patience which, he said, were exemplified by the Prophet Ibrahim.

He urged Nigerians to have piety, faith and patience, hoping that soon life would be better for all citizens.

“Allah said peace would be upon Ibrahim, and I pray that Allah will send peace to Nigeria and the entire world.

“The slaughtering of the ram puts an end to human sacrifices, do not kill people rather kill animals,” he urged.

The cleric said that Muslims unable to slaughter rams on Sunday could do so on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday – the fourth day of Eid-el Kabir – urging that the rams should be slaughtered before Asr prayer.

He prayed for safe return of those on pilgrimage in Mecca, adding that Allah would accept their hajj.

A Geoscientist at the prayer, Mr Abdul-Kabir Onifade, described the festival as a symbol of Allah’s mercy following Prophet Ibrahim’s fulfilment of His wishes.

Onifade urged Nigerians to love one another and always do the right thing.

A retired nurse, Alhaja Kaosarah Alogba, thanked Allah for peaceful coexistence.

She prayed God to make President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure more fruitful. (NAN)

Aug. 11, 2019

