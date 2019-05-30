A coalition of 23 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kogi on Thursday in Lokoja, appealed to Gov. Yahaya Bello to expedite action in assenting to the bill on Persons Living With Disabilities.

The coalition, led by The Leprosy Mission Nigeria (TLMN), Kogi office, made the appeal in a communiqué issued at the end of a one-day advocacy meeting of government representatives with religious leaders and People Living With Disabilities (PLWD).

The coalition observed that the “Bill for a Law to Establish the Disability Office, Guarantee and Protect the Rights of Persons Living With Disability and for other Matters connected Therewith, 2018”, was passed by the state House of Assembly since December 12 last year.

The coalition noted that if the bill was not assented to, all efforts and progress made on it since 2016 would be in vain as the current Assembly would hold its last sitting on Monday, June 3rd, which is only two working days from now.

“This leaves only a 72hrs window for the bill to be assented to”, the coalition observed.

It said that the friendly disposition of the governor towards physically-challenged persons , which culminated in his appointing an SSA on Disability in his cabinet, should be exhibited further, by assenting to bill.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that chairman of PLWD, Arome Ibrahim; chairperson of AWWDI, Kogi chapter, Bilkisu Yakubu; state chairman of JONAPWD, Kogi chapter, Solomon Yahaya and Vice-Chairman, KONGONET, Eunice Agbogun signed the communiqué.

