THE Lagos State Police Command has said the use of commercial vehicles popularly known as `Danfo’ for police operations is unacceptable as defaulters will be sanctioned.

Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

Elkana was reacting to public complaints about the use of commercial vehicles by police for operations.

According to Elkana, the state Command has operational vehicles in all Divisions and Area commands with Police boldly written on them for easy identification by members of the public.

“We have not ordered the use of commercial buses (Danfo) for police operations in Lagos State. There are some stations with such buses painted with police colour and name boldly written.

“The police colour and names on the vehicles are marks for easy identification by all. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, had set up the X-Squad to monitor the activities of the officers and men.

“We believed that police operatives using commercial vehicles for operations were either on illegal duty or they were not true police officers. We have some unmarked vehicles for special operations but not for general duties.

“If any member of the public should see police operatives in a commercial vehicle on operation, they should report to the state command,” he said.

The spokesman said that the X-Squad also monitored those officers who did not dress properly while on duty, saying that many of such policemen had been arrested and punished accordingly. (NAN)

– July 5, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

