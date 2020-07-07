THE Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, says the government will continue to sustain youth development intervention projects to fight poverty and unemployment.

Speaking at Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, LGA, during flag-off of Skills Acquisition training for youths sponsored by Carter Ume, representing Aguata 1 Constituency, the commissioner said that the government would soon commence skills acquisition training for youths across communities in the state to empower them to be active players in the economy rather than job seekers.

“Our priorities must be set right, if we are to achieve economic growth and development. One of the ways of setting our priorities right is to invest heavily on self and human resource development,’’ Obiekezie said.

According to her, the state government is committed to the welfare and positive engagement of youths to take them away from crime and other forms of societal ills.

While describing the gesture of the lawmaker as laudable, she urged the trainees to take ownership of the opportunities created for them to start their own businesses.

She called on other youth friendly individuals and bodies to complement the efforts of the government by creating empowerment opportunities to lift youths out of hopelessness and poverty.

Earlier, Ume, the sponsor of the skill acquisition training, said that he was motivated to initiate the programme to enable the youths in the constituency to transform the economy with their skills.

He added that 60 youths had been selected for initial take off of the project in the areas of shoes, bags and belts making, saying that he was hopeful the venture would record a huge commercial success.

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 10:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)