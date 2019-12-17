THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun for bowing to party supremacy in the selection of commissioner – nominees recently sent to the state Assembly for confirmation.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, gave the commendation in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He explained that the governor deserved to be praised when compared to what had obtained in the past.

Oladunjoye stated that the attitude of Abiodun was the same as that of a former governor of the state, Aremo Segun Osoba, during his tenure.

He said that the eventual selection of the commissioner-designates was based on the list signed and submitted by party leaders from all the nine federal constituencies in the state.

” The commissioner-designates, politicians and technocrats are qualified people from their respective local governments and proud citizens of Ogun State who were appointed on party’s meritorious recommendations and not because of allegiance to any political group.

“We plead with the few who may have misgivings or have not made the list to allow the expressed will of the party leaders to prevail. It is too early for divisiveness and distractions.

“The list is being praised by the overwhelming majority of our members for being composed of competent people, including a 36-year-old nominee and youth-oriented leaders.

“On the demand for more women in the cabinet, we want to assure our women-focused organisations, many of who are supporters of our party at the last governorship elections, to keep faith with the governor over his promise on women and youth inclusion in governance,” he said.

He noted that the administration had earlier appointed some Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants that were female.

Oladunjoye stressed that the administration appreciated the role of women in development, saying this explained the choice of a female Deputy Governor and Head of Service. (NAN)

