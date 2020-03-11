IMO governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has sent a list of 22 persons as commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly.

This was revealed by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Chiji Collins, who acknowledged receipt of the list on the floor of the house in Owerri on Wednesday.

The speaker read out the names to include Dr Mrs Osunkwo, Mr Iyke Njoku, Prof. V. E. Ikegwuoha, Mr Francis Dibiagwu, Mrs Doris Akubuo and Mr Dan Oguh.

Others are, Mr Noble Atulegwu, Mr C. C. Osuala, Mr Lambert Orisakwe, Mrs Obiageri Ajoku, Mrs Nkechi Ugwu and Mr Simeon Ibegbulem.

Also included are, Mr Kingsley Ononuju, Mr Declan Emelumba, Mr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Mr Rex Anunobi, Mr Raph Nwosu, Mr Fabian Ihekwueme, Mr Tony Umezuruike, Mr Iyke Umeh, Mr Mathias Emejuonu and Mrs Love Ineh.

The Speaker set up an ad hoc committee to be headed by Assemblyman Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre) for screening of the nominees.

Other members of the committee are Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise) and Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba).

He, however, instructed the nominees to submit all necessary documents to the committee. (NAN)

– Mar. 11, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

