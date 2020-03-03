THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further extended the deadline for the sale of forms for its various congresses across the country to March 5.

PDP disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu on Tuesday in Abuja.

“By this, the party extends the last day for the sale of forms from the earlier date of Saturday, Feb. 29, to Thursday, March 5.

“All leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our great party at all levels should be guided accordingly,” he said.

The PDP had earlier extended the deadline for the sale of the forms from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29. (NAN)

– Mar. 3, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

