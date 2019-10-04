EZE Duruiheoma, the former Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC) on Friday said conscious government policy and mass awareness at all levels are critical in prevention of population explosion.

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that increase in birth rate was responsible for population explosion,

describing it as roadmap to food insecurity and other economic challenges.

He explained that with adequate awareness, reorientation and education, families would plan their homes better.

The former NPC chairman called for collective efforts in taking Nigeria out of the doldrums of food insecurity,

“which is one of the consequences of population explosion.”

Duruiheoma said that countries like India and China were enjoying demographic dividends after taking radical policies, adding that

“India at a time prescribed incarceration of men as way of preventing population explosion.”

The former population boss, who, however, condemned the Indian approach, said that Nigeria had evolved human ways of tackling population matters.

He reiterated the need for massive education and policies like “four children per family” as way of tackling population explosion. (NAN)

Oct. 4, 2019

