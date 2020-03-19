THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has threatened to sanction contractors who abandon constituencies projects across the country.

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this on Thursday in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State at a Town Hall meeting, organised by the commission, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Owasanoye was represented at the occasion by Mr. Adebayo Obaniyi, the commission’s Commissioner in charge of Benue/Plateau/Nasarawa States.

The ICPC chairman said that ICPC, as part of its mandate and in collaboration with NOA, decided to organise the enlightenment programme in order to get citizens’ inputs on the projects awarded to various constituencies.

He said that any senator and House of Representative members found to have connived with contractors to divert monies meant for constituency projects would also be sanctioned.

According to Owasanoye, any national assembly member or contractor, who abandoned the constituency project, would be made to return and complete it or face the wrath of the law.

He said that even if such a national assembly member did was voted out of office, he or she must be made to return and complete the project.

The ICPC chairman also urged members of the public to report any abandoned or diverted project to the commission for prompt action to correct the corruption going on in the country.

On his part, the Director-General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, said that constituency projects were the ones awarded by the Federal Government to better the lives of the people.

The DG, who was represented by Mrs. Priscilla Allu, Nasarawa State Director of NOA, said that the Federal Government was awarding constituency projects ranging from boreholes, health facilities and donation of computers to schools and construction of roads, among others.

Abari also urged members of the communities where the projects were located to take ownership and maintain them for the overall development of the country.

He, therefore, urged the public to report any abandoned project, cases of diversion of projects or corruption to relevant authorities in order to tackle it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting, with the theme: ‘My Constituency, My Project’’, had in attendance traditional rulers, religious organisations, students’ union leaders, members of NYSC and market women, among others. (NAN)

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)