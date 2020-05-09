Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Creek Road from Mr Biggs to Warehouse road junction in Apapa area of the state, for construction.

The State Ministry of Transportation, in a statement on Friday by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Head, Public Affairs Unit, said that the closure which commenced on Friday night, would span through May 15.

Ogunlola said that the closure was in line with the State Government’s mandate to create an effective transportation system

According to her, the step is to allow the ongoing construction works by HITECH in the area resume immediately.

She assured Lagos residents that alternative routes had been made available for motorists plying the axis to enable them reach their destination with ease.

“Motorists going to Liverpool/TinCan Ports from Wharf gate will be directed to Eleganza to connect Warehouse Road to access Trebor.

“Marine Road, Oduduwa Road, Park Lane, Central and North Avenue will be available for motorists leaving the Tin-can Port area.

“Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will deploy its personnel to manage and control traffic along the construction corridor, road diversion axis, intersections and junctions,” Ogunlola said.

She said that the deployment of traffic officers was to minimise inconveniences likely to result from the construction work.

“Citizens are, therefore, implored to cooperate with the LASTMA officials by following all the directives given.

“The Lagos State Government appeals to residents of the affected areas to bear the pains.

“Government is intensifying efforts to provide seamless and efficient transportation in the State to meet the needs of the teeming population,” she said. (NAN)

May 9, 2020

