THE Anambra State Government in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, has commenced consultations with relevant stakeholders across MDAs to generate state-specific Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, baseline study.

The objective of the workshop was to develop robust and comprehensive statistical information system for measuring and monitoring progress toward the SDG targets and indicators. It would also assess the impact of key government intervention programmes geared toward achieving the SDGs.

The one- day workshop, which was held at the Integral Development Konsult (IDK) learning Centre, Awka was aimed at discussing SDG indicators relevant to Anambra State, establishing baseline and project for the future.

Leo Imoka, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners urged stakeholders and participants to participate actively to enable them to measure SDG indicators as applied in their various MDAs. “This is a serious business that can rank up Anambra in the committee of states’’.

Programme Manager UNDP and Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Donor Agencies, Nneka Onwudiwe, commended the effort of the state government and UNDP toward the success of the workshop.

“This meeting is part of the state government’s effort to lay solid foundation for achieving the SDGs in Anambra State’’.

Wami Ayorinde, Lead Consultant Crowd Force, hired by UNDP for the project, said their job was to assist in making the process a smooth one for the state.

“Anambra is in safe hands owing to the fact that we have done monitoring and measuring tools for the Social Investment Programme under the office of the Vice-President at the National level.

He said that the Baseline Data would be fed into a Dashboard, which would be presented to the state government upon completion. Ayorinde emphasised that they would train those who would be responsible for updating and upgrading it so that anyone can assess it from his or her Android phones.

Tosin Olushola, technical consultant with Crowd force said that Anambra State had taken a step in the right direction to find out where we are with regards to SDG, ascertaining progress made and plan for the future.

He explained that with the development of the SDG Baseline database, Anambra State would become a reference point for other states. “A lot of capacity will be built, resource constraints eliminated as more funding from NGOs and Donor Agencies will experience an increase. Anambra State has its own peculiarities, which the project will target to expose.’’

He noted the need for effective Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) mechanism, designed to track the performance of SDGs made the baseline study imperative. The baseline study will position Anambra as a leader in terms of SDGs tracking and monitoring in Nigeria.’’

Speaking extensively on the Dashboard, Software and Data Scientist Crowd Force, Austin Okorougo, explained that the dashboard is an electronic data source, a single user-friendly interface that presents data on SDGs at a glance.

“It is a powerful new way to work with data and a centralised database for all SDG-related activities and data in the state. It will bring about transparency in government, help government to maintain focus so as to make informed decisions.’’

Okorougo also pointed out that government organisation that relies on modern information management system would outperform their peers in all ramifications. “We must applaud the government of Anambra State for this laudable initiative.’’

Okorougo added that identification of state peculiarities and variations in terms of national and international benchmarks was part of the innovation that the dashboard brought. “It will ease assessment of existing gaps between available indicators in the state and those national or global indicators,’’ he said.

The participants and stakeholders alike were then presented with a reporting template to drive the collection of the SDGs baseline data for the state. The template is expected to reach the UNDP state office by Oct. 21 to prepare for the second phase of the project.

Oct 16, 2019

