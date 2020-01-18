The Emir of Lafia in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Sidi Dauda Bage, has urged the new Ohi Egbura Lafia, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman, to rule his subjects and other people with the fear of God.

Bage also enjoined Egbura community leader to be fair and just to all while discharging his duties in the interest of peace and development.

The first class traditional ruler made the call on Friday while coronating Suleiman as the Ohi Egbura Lafia (traditional ruler of Egbura residents in Lafia), the state capital.

He said that if the traditional ruler is just and fair while discharging his duties, it would go a long way in uniting and promoting peace among Egbura residents in Lafia and their neighbours.

Bage urged the traditional ruler to initiate good programmes that would promote peaceful co-existence among his subjects and other people for development to thrive.

“I want to call on you to be fair and just while discharging your duties in the interest of peace and development of your people, the state and the country at large.

“This is because peace is the necessary requirement for the development of every society as peace is priceless and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any nation,” he said.

Bage also urged parents to take the education of their children with all seriousness considering the importance of education to societal development.

He also called on his subjects and other Nigerians to live in peace, be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, appreciated the Emir of Lafia for coronating Suleiman as Ohi Egbura Lafia.

Abdullahi, who was represented by Mr Usman Labaran-Shafa, member representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency at the state legislature, called on the Egbura ethnic group to unite and tolerate one another in the interest of peace and development.

The speaker assured the new traditional ruler of his support to enable him succeed in the task ahead of him.

Responding, Suleiman thanked the Emir of Lafia for coronating him as the Ohi Egbura Lafia.

He pledged his readiness to promote peace among his subjects as well as to lead thems and other people with the fear of God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coronation brought together politicians, traditional rulers, women as well as friends of the traditional ruler as the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Dikko, also graced the occasion. (NAN)

– Jan. 12, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT |

