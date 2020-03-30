THE Anambra State Government is to distribute not less than 35,800 bags of rice to the elderly in all 179 communities in the state.

The age bracket of beneficiaries is 70 and above, to cushion the effect of government directive of work from home as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

A press release to by the state government said the names of beneficiaries would be collated by community leaders and forwarded to the office of the commissioner for local government for proper documentation.

It pointed out that the distribution will commence on April 1.

Governor Willie Obiano said that the sharing of bags of rice would be one of the many interventions that the state government would undertake to help to cushion the economic and other effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Anambra people.

“For a start, we will share 200 bags of rice each to the 179 communities we have in the state. That’s about 35,800 bags in total. My government will announce further stimulus packages in due course.’’

During last economic recession, Governor Obiano had announced stimulus packages that helped Anambra people to overcome impact of that situation.

This ranged from tax exemptions to injection of money to the grassroots to ensure adequate cash flow.

Just as ordered by the governor, Mark Okoye, State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, confirmed that other stimulus packages was already being worked out.

Okoye explained that Lagos State was worst hit by the pandemic so far, which had strategically positioned them for a funding standpoint of N10billion grant from Federal Government and the banks.

“The oil companies are building makeshift hospitals and other succours. Nigeria is being hit harder than most countries, given the nation’s reliance on oil, the major export product.

“So, not only are we dealing with a public health emergency, revenue is likely to drop by 45 percent. This sets up a pretty interesting situation for all. But be that as it may, Governor Obiano is not relenting in spite of the challenging fiscal environment.

“He currently chairs the COVID-19 response committee, tackling the pandemic and has demanded a draft emergency multi-faceted economic stimulus package for Ndi Anambra for his review.

“The economic team is currently working tirelessly on this. The key objective will be to ameliorate the impact of the loss in economic activity on the state and its people, especially the poor and vulnerable.

“The distribution of bags of Anambra Rice to all the elderly in Anambra State which commences on Wednesday will be `on first-come, first-served basis’.

“The Traditional Rulers, the President’s-Generals and ASATU Women Leaders are to quickly forward their town’s list of beneficiaries jointly signed by them to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,’’ Mark Okoye added.

