Francis Nkanu, a corps members serving in Plateau has constructed a block of four Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) latrines in LEA primary school, Bwandang, Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

Nkanu, who is currently serving at the school, told News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos, that the gesture aimed at ending open defecation and promoting sanitation in the state.

The donor, a graduate of Public Health from the University of Calabar, said the initiative was in line with goal six of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which emphasises access to water and sanitation.

He noted that the gesture would increase school enrolment and attendance in the state, particularly for the girl-child.

He also explained that the project is his personal Community Development Service (CDS), adding that it would support government’s effort in ensuring a healthy society.

“This initiative is simply aimed at suporting government to end open defecation and promote sanitation by 2023, and also meet the goal six of the SDGs by 2030.

“When I came to serve in this school, I realised they don’t have a toilet facility, and the children usually go back home or use the bushes around to ease themselves.

“The practice had negatively affected learning and I was pushed to embark on this personal community development service.

“This project will help increase school enrolment and attendance, particularly for the girl-child, as well as reduce the chances of the pupils contracting communicable diseases,” he said

The Corp member, who said the project gulped over N800,000, added that the finances for the facility came from his personal savings, spirited individuals, groups and the management of Jos South council.

Nkanu, who called on other philanthropists and groups to do same, urges the beneficiaries to put the facility into good use. (NAN)

– Feb. 29, 2020 @ 16:49 GMT |

