The Chairman, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyawu, has alleged that some corrupt politicians have raised funds to influence the removal of Mr Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nwanyawu raised the alarm at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja.

“This is to alert President Muhammadu Buhari that those coming to tell him to remove Ibrahim Magu are enemies of Nigeria.

“They have set aside hundreds of millions of naira which they want to use and influence government top functionaries.

“We must not let this happen, rather, let Magu’s name be sent to the Senate for confirmation so that he can bite more,” he said.

Nwanyawu said that Magu had done well in acting capacity and would do much more if confirmed as substantive chairman.

He noted that over N800 billion had been recovered under Magu’s leadership and properties worth hundreds of billions forfeited to government.

The ZLP chairman said that of all the programmes of the Buhari administration, only the anti corruption crusade had scored over 80 per cent success.

“These people are enemies of Nigeria, they want to destroy the only area this government has done very well.

“They want Magu out because he is not playing to their tune, he is not ready to look the other way.

“They are now sure that they must meet in court to account for their corrupt practices.

“Since they do not want to return the stolen money, they now want Magu out,” he added.

Nwanyawu said Magu has displayed commitment to the fight against corruption and must be given the necessary “teeth to bite” all those involved in corrupt practices. (NAN)

– Jun. 14, 2020 @ 17:25 GMT |

