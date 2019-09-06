THE Edo Chapter of the National Council of the Physically Challenged, has commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his affection for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

The Coordinator of the Council, Mr Gerry-Boi Omokhodion, gave the commendation during his interaction with newsmen in Benin on Friday.

He said the emergence of Obaseki as the governor of the state had made the employment of PWDs to grow in geometrical progression compared to previous administrations.

“We pass a vote of implicit and explicit confidence in His Excellency, Gov. Obaseki, for his affection for persons with disabilities.

“About 20 persons with disabilities were given employment during the last civil service recruitment in the state.

“Presently, about 25 persons with disabilities have been shortlisted for employment into the Sports Commission, “ Omokhodion said.

He said the Obaseki-led administration had been able to reposition the state in different facets in spite of the poor resources.

Omokhodion also commended ongoing renovation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, saying that it would serve as a motivation for PWDs, who were into sporting activities.

He, however, appealed to the governor to domesticate the Disability Bill in the state to promote equalisation of opportunities of human rights for PWDs.

He appealed for promotion of PWDs in the state civil service, whose promotions were long overdue

Omokhodion also called for awards for athletes who were members of the council that won medals in the last National Sports Festival in Abuja. (NAN)

– Sept. 6, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

