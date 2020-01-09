THE National Council for Child Right Advocates of Nigeria, has called on the Kano state government, to as a matter of urgency, domesticate the Child Right Act.

The state Coordinator of the council, Hajiya Aisha Kabuga made the call while presenting Hamud Muhammad, 16-year-old speaker of the Kano state Child Parliament to the commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

She said it was high time that the state domesticated the law in order to ensure full protection of millions of suffering children.

She said the state chapter of the council had made several efforts to ensure that the Child Rights Act was taken before the State Assembly for domestication as doing so would give much freedom and ensure the safety of children.

She commended the Kano state government for the recovery of the nine kidnapped children, the introduction of free and compulsory education as well as the integration of Almajiris system of education into the modern system of education.

She said the mission of the Council was to ensure the full implementation of the Child Rights Act to save the child from any form of abuse and molestation.

She said the council was collaborating with the Motherless babies homes on the welfare and safety of children.

Aisha said the council had also created Children Co-Center, implemented Children Parliament with a Speaker and working tirelessly to come up with a Children’s Health Bill that will make children enjoy free healthcare in Kano.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba assured that the state government would soon present the Child Rights Act before the State Assembly, adding that government has worked extensively on the Act.

NAN

– Jan. 9, 2020 @18:44 GMT |

