WOLE Afolabi, counsel to Victor Giadom, has kicked against the recognition of Abiola Ajimobi, as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, the court recognised Victor Giadom as the authentic national chairman of the party.

Afolabi made this known in a statement which was made available to Realnews on Wednesday, June 17.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC to the effect that Senator Abiola Ajumobi is to act as the National Chairman of APC following the suspension from office of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal.

“We wish to state that the statement must have been issued in complete ignorance of the order of the FCT High Court issued on 16th of March, 2020, by Hon. Justice S.U Bature in Suit No. FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 to the effect that Chief Victor Giadom is to act as the National Chairman of the party due to the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman.

“The order was given the same day that the Court of Appeal earlier gave Oshiomhole a temporary respite by staying the execution of the said order suspending Oshiomhole. Now that the Court of Appeal has affirmed the order of suspension, it is only proper that the Order recognizing Chief Victor Giadom is implemented.

“Consequently, we have written to all law-enforcement agencies to implement the said order and anyone who attempts to parade himself/herself other than Chief Victor Giadom as the Acting Chairman of the APC would be facing contempt of court proceedings.

“Kindly find attached the said Court Order.”

– Jun. 17, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

