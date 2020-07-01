A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri on Wednesday ordered the governor of Imo, Sen. Hope Uzodinma to reinstate the sacked chairmen and councilors of the 27 local government areas (LGA) with immediate effect.

Justice Tijani Ringim also ordered the Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairmen of the LGAs appointed by the state governor to vacate the offices, describing them as “ghost workers”

The LGA chairmen were sacked by the administration of erstwhile governor of the state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha in 2019.

The chairmen and councilors were elected in August 2018 during the administration of a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

The judge said the governor ought not to have sacked the elected LGA chairmen and councilors whose tenure was guaranteed by the Constitution.

He also ordered that LGA allocations in the state be stopped until the governor obeyed the court order reinstating the sacked chairmen.

“All those serving as appointed LGA chairmen and ward councillors when there are elected chairmen are ghost workers.

“I hereby order that the sacked LGA chairmen and ward councillors be reinstated immediately.

“LGA allocations should be stopped until the incumbent governor complies with this injunction,” the judge said.

One of the reinstated chairmen, Chizobam O. Chizobam of Nwangele LGA, who spoke with newsmen, described the verdict as “a landmark judgment.”

“This is victory for democracy, rule of law and constitutionality. We are going back to our offices immediately as the court has ordered.

“We have often said that we are ready to work with Gov. Hope Uzodinma, who is the leader of our party, the APC,” he said.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 19:35 GMT

