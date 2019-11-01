CHINEDU Ogah, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ezza South /Ikwo federal constituency in the 2019 general election has described his victory at the Court of Appeal as an affirmation of the people’s mandate.

Ogah spoke in Abakaliki on Friday after the court sitting in Enugu upheld the decision of the election Tribunal which had earlier declared him as the winner of poll.

Mr Lazarus Ogbee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of the Federal House of Representatives election held in Feb. 23 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But, Ogah who faulted the INEC’s declaration went to the election petition Tribunal to challenge the victory of Ogbee at the poll.

Ogah said that the court judgement was a victory for democracy and a revalidation of his electoral victory at the poll.

He said that the restoration of the mandate showed that democracy was on cause in Nigeria and that the judiciary remained the last hope of the oppressed.

He promised to offer qualitative representation to his constituency through attracting infrastructure development, youth empowerment projects and other democracy dividends.

“”The judiciary once again has shown that its an unbiased and impartial institution committed to promoting democracy and rule of law in Nigeria.

“It is an institution made up of credible men and women who cannot compromise the truth or thwart justice. for pecuniary reasons.

“The judiciary has restored the hope of the masses especially people from my constituency who freely voted for me to represent them.

“Though they are yet to swear me in but one thing I am assuring is positive change in our representation.

“A change that will make it impossible for the quota of Ebonyi to be sold out, a change that will make it impossible to short change Ebonyi people in federal job recruitments and promotions,” Ogah said.

He pledged to ensure that the boundary disputes that had claimed innocent lives from parts of Ebonyi was addressed through effective collaboration with relevant government authorities.

“I’ll ensure in my duty as a legislator that I liaise with the Boundary Adjustments Commission and other federal government agencies to ensure proper boundary demarcations and adjustments within border communities in the state.

“I am not going to the National Assembly to fight the government. I am going there to do what is right and to stand by my people,” he added. (NAN)

– Nov. 1, 2019 @ 19:12 GMT |

