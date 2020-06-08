THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq says about 3.6 million vulnerable Nigerians are now on the National Social Register.

This, according to her, was for the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

Farouq disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily news conference on Monday in Abuja.

She said with the figure, the number had increased because some states were now on the register, adding that the vulnerable Nigerians would continue to receive Federal Government’s support.

She added that the ministry was working with United Nation (UN) to see how it could support the 20 Local Government Areas mostly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PTF had rolled out 20 LGAs mostly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with figures attached to each council across the states.

Farouq, however, added that the ministry was also working with security agencies to help communities facing humanitarian crisis and in need of help, so as to provide the needed assistance to such communities.

The minister said that the ministry would continue to leverage on its programmes to provide succour for vulnerable Nigerians and those who were mostly affected by the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

