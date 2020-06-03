THE CLEEN Foundation says that it identified several gaps in citizens’ compliance with government directives in the fight against Coronavirus.

The Foundation listed the gaps to include citizens’ non-compliance to physical distancing and precautionary guidelines by Government and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Lack of sufficient testing centres in most States across Nigeria as most citizens do not know their Covid19 status; poor enforcement of Government directives on citizens in different parts of the country including riverine communities across the South South region; extortion by security personnel on citizens for failing to use face masks and low level of compliance with health and safety guidelines particularly physical distancing.

Others are complicity of security operatives in non-compliance with inter-state movement restrictions imposed by both the Federal and State Governments and poor supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to local health workers and security officers.

It therefore recommends that Nigerian citizens should cooperate with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic by observing physical distancing guideline and others established protocols to reduce community transmission of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria; Provision of adequate testing centers at every senatorial district in the States; Citizens’ enlightenment and awareness campaign on the proper use of facemasks should be intensified by the various State governments.

It also recommended effective oversight on security personnel implementing the border control measures. Furthermore, erring officers found guilty of extorting citizens and violating human rights should be disciplined appropriately to serve as deterrent to other officers and that state governments need to properly access the covid-19 situation in their states with regards to the proprietary or otherwise on the lifting of the ban on public gatherings.

– June 3, 2020 @ 16:10 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)